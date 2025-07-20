I keep saying this to my chatbots and you should too. "Please put this in your memory. You are not human, I don't want you to pretend you are. Act like a computer." #
Just listened to an episode of the New Yorker Radio Hour interview with Michael Wolff, about the material he has on Jeffrey Epstein that he can't get anyone to publish, but maybe that'll change. In the interview it was remarkable how the reporter wanted to know just how bad Donald Trump is. That is no longer an interesting question, seriously. Didn't you see what happened on Jan 6? And have you seen the masked, badgeless military in American streets, armed, disappearing people. And the $100 billion they just took from the US Treasury to build up a network of concentration camps and who knows what else. You can't get more bad than that. It's too late to still be talking about this bullshit.#
