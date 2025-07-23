Question. If you have to choose between Google's web browser or one from your favorite AI company, which would you go with? Also yes -- Google is destroying the web, as is ChatGPT and Claude etc. Because the people who tried to capture flow using SEO made you wade through mountains of garbage before you got the info you were coming there for, if you ever got it. It's the same thing with clicking links in Twitter. If instead, they had focus on providing a product that made people happy and built respect for theri brand, they'd still have a seat at the table. It's too late to complain, you had a chance to view your efforts as a business. But there's still plenty of potential for the web, esp if developers get imaginative in how to use the new browser platforms. I don't imagine Google's going to rock and roll too much with Chrome, but maybe they will. #
Trump says he's going to give AI companies freedom except with DEI and climate change, guessing they have to follow Trump dogma? Hard to tell from the language. I assume so. Just like CBS when the Ellisons own it. Our communications systems are pretty much owned by the government as they are in China. Or very close to that. #
Here's a benchmark. I just asked ChatGPT for 250 words on climate change. Let's check that out in a year and two years and see if they're still telling the truth. #
If you could look into people's minds and see if, at their core, they feel it can't happen here, most of us would have that belief. We'll probably still believe it when the last of our freedoms is gone. #
Last update: Wednesday July 23, 2025; 5:25 PM EDT.
