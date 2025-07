One of my favorite features in the newest version of Bingeworthy is that it can generate a ChatGPT review of a program. Screen shot . I wouldn't have opened this up before because of that would let in the weirdness of the internets. This way we can find out what people thought, as sanitized by ChatGPT. BTW do you think the root of sanitized is sane? As the root of ignorant is ignore? Of course Our Friend has the answer. One is and the other isn't.