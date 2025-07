Last night's podcast about how AI is a revolution. I had just listened to a New Yorker podcast interview with the EIC at Wired, saying the hype was bullshit. You hear this from journalists a lot. The only way you can conclude this, imho, is if you aren't using the stuff. It's as if you were a journalist in the 60s and said the story of the Beatles is that their hair must be fake. OK, whatever you say, but have you listened to the freaking music?? I'm sure a lot of journalists in the 60s said bullshit like that but the Beatles did turn the world upside down, and it stayed that way. It marked the beginning of something very new. And, as with AI,. If you don't trust the CEOs, that's okay, probably the right approach. But that doesn't mean they're wrong about the value of the tech. Develop sources the old fashioned way, and if you think money biases the CEOs in favor of the hype, listen to experts who don't have any stock in the companies.