Podcast. It's time for things to change. Two examples, Wired and Harvard. Change was always coming, but now you can't turn away from it very long before it re-appears. #
Welcome to August. More than half the summer is behind us. We're still here. The shelves in the supermarket are full of good stuff to eat. We've had about the normal amount of hot weather, and a good amount of rain but not too much. The Mets are doing OK, all things considered. They opened a Pho restaurant in Bearsville and it's good. Health, not too bad, all things considered. Still diggin!#
