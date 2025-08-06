A Brian Lehrer segment on specialized high schools in NYC. I went to one of them, signed up for the test mostly to get out of school for a day, and got in. Back in those days (the early 70s) no one studied for the test as far as I know. It has become very competitive and there's an issue of the racial makeup of the student body. As always Lehrer does a great podcast. #
Milestone: Chuck Shotton got his FeedLand up today. That's why I spruced up lists.opml.org, that's how we're connecting our servers. He's building this stuff to flow into his LLM via the FeedLand websockets interface. He'll be updated on my subscriptions, and have his own, and the news will flow into his AI system. All of it can emanate from anywhere RSS is supported with a focus on WordPress. It's the secret sauce. 😀 #
Last update: Wednesday August 6, 2025; 9:40 PM EDT.
