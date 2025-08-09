A few days ago I worked with ChatGPT to generate an RSS feed of news that interests me. Here's a writeup with a place to comment and perhaps to collaborate on doing this for real. ChatGPT has real limits. This has to be done off on the side. It certainly could be done with their API. I'm head-down on other projects and can't do it myself but as I explain in the writeup, it would plug in beautifully to stuff I'm doing and it would all be open, so a new kind of feed reader is possible. And we could find news from other bloggers that the journalists aren't reporting on, the same way we relied on blogs in the early days to learn about what was going on on the web. It's time to do that again. #
Last update: Saturday August 9, 2025; 9:43 AM EDT.
