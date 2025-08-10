Internet was out at the house all day. Luckily it was one of the most perfect days to spend outside. In the meantime, I highly recommend the Floodlines serial podcast from the Atlantic. It's bingeable in an afternoon, tells an interesting story of Katrina and New Orleans. The interview with Brownie is cringe-worthy not binge-worthy, I skipped over it. #
One more bingeable, Blue Lights from BBC on HBO Max. I love police dramas, esp British ones. I watched Peaky Blinders earlier this year and The Fall, another British crime drama, and, amazingly they all take place in Belfast, believe it or not, and don't count the number of times people say "wee" in the darndest places in BBC Belfast crime dramas. Do Brits really say wee all the time? How did I not see that coming. #
