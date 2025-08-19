I've been building around WordPress to create a social network based on RSS. I want to get out of being controlled by billionaire-owned sites. I have a feeling we may need a good backup given where we are now. #
The purpose of the National Guard occupation of American cities is to control who votes. It doesn’t take much disruption to turn a blue district red. They just allocated $170 billion to fund ICE. They don't need all that money for border enforcement. It's meant to fund the transformation of the US into a Russian-style oligarchy. That's fear-inducing, but Ukraine has been fighting against becoming a Russian-style oligarchy for decades, with ups and downs, but so far, considerable success. #
I had an idea that Global Voices, at least in concept, could help us prepare in the US for what's coming. I wrote: I'd love to have is an idea-sharing network where i could drop this idea in a box named "helping the US stay free" and have it find it's way to the right people in Ukraine who are saying "if only I could talk to people in the US trying to figure this out, we know so much about this!" That's the thing. How to connect know-how with the place that needs to know. To make our resistance more effective use the lessons learned in Ukraine over the last decades. #
Last update: Tuesday August 19, 2025; 11:52 AM EDT.
