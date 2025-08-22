Update
to the reallySimple
package. We now look for wordpress site and post id's in the feed, and if present pass them through as wpSiteId
and wpPostId.
This will make Edit This Page
functionality possible in the social web
product I'm building now. Here's an example
. Next up, adding the equivalent feature at the FeedLand level
(reallySimple is how it does its feed reading). Remember, this is the feed-o-verse, it's all feeds, from top to bottom. Posts in some feeds can be edited. :-)#
Baby boomers
have nothing in common except we were born in the same 20-year period. We didn't come up with the term, also -- it was given to us by previous generations when we were infants, or worse, not even zygotes
. There was no way it had anything to do with who each of us were or what we would become. All this is in response to the idiotic idea of the little dude
who just wrote a book
, nine years older than me, and a putz. He apologizes for boomers, feeding the bullshit idea that somehow we are a unitary thing. A lot of boomers voted for Trump. The boomers I come from liked the Grateful Dead and yes I know some deadheads voted for Trump, so there you go, more evidence that it's all bullshit. The thing we had in common is that we were children at roughly the same times, but even that's bullshit, a 20-year old boomer in 1965 could be the parent
of a boomer, literally a different generation, fwiw. #
Among the many things that boomers did, for better or worse, is be a generation. Prior to that, the concept appears not to exist -- they had ages and eras. The gilded age, the roaring twenties. It wasn't about the people, it's about what was hot. If you look at it that way, there were lots of things the boomers were. We were anti-war. Turn on, tune in and drop out. Free sex and drugs. Rock and roll. The PC era, the dotcom boom. 2008. Some realllly awful people are/were boomers. It's time to write the epitaph. The leading edge is dying at a very fast clip now. It won't be long before the idea of a boomer will be the stuff of legend. I really hope that Robert Reich's bullshit view of this doesn't be the summary. Oh they were fucked up and did all this bad shit to us. Fuck you. Make your own world. That would be a boomer thing too, btw. The world we got, btw, was totally fucked. Someday I'll tell you that story. ;-)#
ChatGPT is becoming more and more of an enemy. It's still my go-to place for most planning and research, which is a very large part of how I use the web. But when it tries to be a human it's a really shitty one, no manners, and very little respect and basically a fucking idiot in many ways, imho ymmv. #
The emails did not go out last night, hopefully tonight's will go out. Also the subscribe system is down because it depends on being able to send email. My mail service provider shut us down after a bunch of spam went out. Good thing they did. And you didn't miss much because I spent the day adding a CAPTCHA to the subscribe page. Here's a link
to the web archive for yesterday. #