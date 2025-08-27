The last few days we've been exploring the ideas behind the web, to decide what, if anything that we're doing today is either on the web or of the web. On the web seemed relatively easy. But of the web is a bit more elusive. Until Ken Smith found this quote of Ted Nelson in the original 1989 proposal by Tim Berners-Lee for what would become the web. "Human-readable information linked together in an unconstrained way." I like this, because it, like the definition I came up with for weblog, talks about the activity as opposed to the technology. Human-readable is essential. And most essential is "unconstrained." If something requires a link, you should link to it. If you don't it ain't the web. #
It's the future, and the great power of the X galaxy, on the planet Y of star Z, has accidentally elected a despotic prime minister who also happens to be an excellent standup comic. Kind of like Robin Williams, from the planet you come from, but he's a centipede and only breathes what you would think of as Chef Boyardee lasagna, but it's not really that, it's different. #
Anyway, he's old, 757 centuries give or take, and they're expecting him to die soon, and they can elect someone boring so they can forget about politics. Everyone is looking forward to the relaxation. #
And then one day he does die, and everyone breathes a huge sigh of relief, until later that night, on the 10-screen equivalent of what you would think of as TV, hilarity ensues when the "dead" PM showed up, looking fit, young and dashing, doing slapstick and talking about how he's going to make a mess of something. #
Everyone was furious and then puzzled, we thought he was dead -- until the rumor started going around that the scientists had invented a sort of "artificial" thing that could perfectly emulate anyone or anything, including a Lasagna-eating centipede comic despot from planet Y of star Z in the X galaxy. Everyone was pissed, but mostly agreed the PM was still pretty funny.#
Last update: Wednesday August 27, 2025; 11:20 AM EDT.
