I've been watching a lot of baseball recently. Over the years I've developed as a programmer, and they've radically changed the way baseball is played. Pitchers used to try to pitch a complete game, but now that never happens. Sometimes they take a pitcher out in the first inning if he's pitched over say 70 pitches, because there's no point, what he's doing obviously isn't working, and he's getting close to the maximum pitches they'd let him do, esp if he's young and a hot prospect, they don't want to burn him out. I find that no matter what after four hours of development work I start getting sloppy, and I can't think big picture as I could in the beginning of the session. I'm trying to finish things up for the day, and leave myself in a good place to pick up in the next session. And like a pitcher you have to stay focused. The phone doesn't ring for the pitcher when he's on the mound, that's why programmers, good ones, who are performing at or near their limit of ability to focus so totally unwelcome interruptions.