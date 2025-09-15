I've gotten a lovely response to the Que Sera Sera post I linked to here. It's from 1996, I was reporting from a tech conference I was at where there were all angry men on stage threatening everyone else. They may not have known they were doing that, but it was awful. And so different from the web we were just beginning to understand at that time. I'm going to start going through the posts that I remember making a difference at the time. No better way for me to remember what the web is, going back to these memories when it was all fresh and new, before the leaders of tech realized what was going on. Google didn't ship for another two years. It probably wasn't even in development at the time. Yet I think the last section is a good anthem for the web, for those of us who think it's time to cut pop all the bullshit off the stack and get back to our roots.#
I had a flash last night during the Emmys. The Bloggers of Mastodon. I loved the concept right off the bat, so I wrote a blog post using in WordLand that went through WordPress and landed on Mastodon. It all works. Where are the other Bloggers of Mastodon? Let's start a club!#
if feedland.com gets overloaded, it adds more servers and should stay about the same at all times. #
You should pick one and use it and not have two accounts, but people accidentally create them, because in some places we point to .com and in others we the default is .org. It's because we haven't gotten it together yet. #
There are also performance issues on .com -- ones that we still need to address. #
That's about all I can say at this point. At the same time I'm working on a whole other product while all this is happening, and I'm not that young, and really can only work so many hours a day before I have to stop. A fact. #
And I'm really glad so many new people are trying FeedLand. I use it myself in so many ways. And it will be deeply integrated with WordLand in the next release. I'm not kidding. #
Last update: Monday September 15, 2025; 5:38 PM EDT.
