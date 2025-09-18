 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday, September 18, 2025
Disney stock down 1.1% at 11:30AM Eastern, indicating that in the opinion of shareholders, the first amendment isn't that big a deal for a media company. #
I got a few good error reports and that led to an easy fix. So if you had a problem creating a new post on WordLand could you please try again and report any problems, or success. Thanks!#
When Paramount said firing Colbert was financial, I think they were telling the truth. Unless they dumped Colbert the $8 billion deal with the Ellisons wouldn't happen. So it was Colbert or $8 billion. They went for the money. Pretty sure it's the same thing with ABC and Kimmel. #
Test post test post test post test post test post test post, my kingdom for a test post!#
Really simple book and beans#
  • I've been getting ChatGPT to draw me product shots of all kinds of "really simple" things like ketchup, cola, cheese, beans (see below). #
  • Then I thought it might work pretty well as a line of books? #
  • I'll have my Python simple. Really simple.#
  • Who would want complicated baked beans?#

Last update: Thursday September 18, 2025; 4:31 PM EDT.

