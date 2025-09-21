Last night I learned about headless WordPress
installations from a tweet
by Matt Mullenweg. It got me going on various explorations. Wrote a blog post
on my WP site. It's actually easier for me to write posts on that site when all I have is my iPad. I do all my writing on Scripting News in Electric Drummer
, which is a desktop-only app. I'm going to start engaging in discussions about WordPress where the people are. Also starting to think about my keynote in Ottawa in October which is now less than a month away. A note to the people running the show, I would be open to having it be an interview instead of a speech. I have trouble staying anchored to the audience with slides, I don't really like that way of communicating. I prefer interview style, with an interviewer who is interested in the subject matter. I want to do at least a bit of a demo, talk about how we got here, the early blogosphere, all the things that led to WordPress, and the connection WordPress has now to social media systems like Mastodon. We must focus on that connection because so much has been accomplished there in the last year, and it hasn't imho gotten enough attention. I want to talk more about the big picture, how WordPress has a role to play that goes beyond serving ecommerce sites, which is, I understand where the money is. Money is good but right now imho our world wide public communication system desperately needs an upgrade. It's been crippled by decisions made by Twitter almost 20 years ago. I want to turn that around, put back the features they took out
, and to do that I need to start a network that's built on the web, not in silos that can't connect to each other. That is not the web I know, where everything can connect to anything. I don't think at this time any of the social media apps should be considered part of the web. I remember the magic of the web, we built the blogosphere around the web, and thus WordPress is also built around the web. For more perspective, see the piece
I wrote in August about thinking differently about WordPress. That's what I am the evangelist for, thinking about WordPress in a different, wider role, bringing the web to the people in a very usable way. #
Here's a thought for WordPress users and developers. WordPress is huge, but it's just part of the web. That's what it means to be on the web, my friends. Everything connects to anything on the web. Once we build out a social network from WordPress, all the other systems will have no choice but to hook up too. All this talk of AT Proto and ActivityPub being the connecting glue is nonsense. The web is the connecting glue. #