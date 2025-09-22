 
Monday, September 22, 2025
Updates to the feedlandSocket demo app. #
A new doc for RSS nerds. WordLand implements a shadow feed, in addition to the feed that WordPress maintains, with a few additions and differences. The two main things we do in a site's shadow feed is support linkblogs and markdown. #
I’ve been writing about the rebirth of WordPress in similar terms, on my blog, in podcasts, hoping people would listen. WordPress is a lot more than people think. We can have all this, a lot sooner than you think. #
My new blog home page?#
  • I have a plan for how to bootstrap WordLand 0.8.#
  • First I will introduce you to a new way to read my blog. #
  • It will be a timeline of items posted to many of my feeds. #
    • daveverse -- lives on WordPress and Mastodon.#
    • Great art on Bluesky -- daily version.#
    • links.daveverse.org -- my linkblog.#
    • Scripting News -- my main blog.#
    • Scripting News podcast -- a new podcast stream. #
    • WordCamp Canada 2025 -- I'm keynoting in October.#
  • What each of these have in common is that each has an RSS feed that supports rssCloud. So updates flow instantaneously.#
  • Anyway... so instead of going to scripting.com, you'll go to this other place, on an experimental basis. It's got color and nice icons, and looks a bit like a timeline in twitter-like systems. #
  • Now here's the fun part. You may read something that you want to comment on. Or quote what I've said. The kinds of things you do on twitter-like systems. #
  • You will be able to do that. The editor is right there. One click away while you're reading. I didn't invent this flow, Twitter did, it's comfortable, we understand it. #
  • The difference is here you edit in your space and pass around links via your feeds. #
  • I will see what you wrote, but it's up to me if it is attached to my posts. I did a podcast about this earlier this month. #
  • This, imho, is the social network the web always wanted. #
  • PS: My timeline as a FeedLand-compatible reading list.#

