A new doc for RSS nerds. WordLand implements a shadow feed, in addition to the feed that WordPress maintains, with a few additions and differences. The two main things we do in a site's shadow feed is support linkblogs and markdown. #
I’ve been writing about the rebirth of WordPress in similar terms, on my blog, in podcasts, hoping people would listen. WordPress is a lot more than people think. We can have all this, a lot sooner than you think.
#
Last update: Monday September 22, 2025; 7:17 PM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)