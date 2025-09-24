There are a lot of developers who think they understand WordPress but they don't. It has a REST api that you can build on. Everything WordPress does. It's the API the browser client is built on. I didn't know it was there until I added WordPress login to FeedLand a couple of years ago. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. What can I do with it? It snuck up on me that it's an API for the web, and it's also the easiest API for ActivityPub. The programming model for the fediverse might be a lot simpler than you think. WordLand is as exciting as any web product I did before, because now, after being asleep for 19 years, the web can now wake up. It really feels that way. #
In the future you will be able to chain social networks together.#
Yesterday's podcast was with Matthias Pfefferle, who is developing Automattic's ActivityPub functionality. I talk about the totality of the app I'm building and the role WordPress and RSS play in the network. It's an all-web approach to social media. Another big podcast came out today, this one for the WordPress community. I'll write it up tomorrow. I'm on a press tour folks and having a great time. I think I finally found my tribe? And if you're in Canada, come to WordCamp in Ottawa, October 15-17. I haven't given a public in person talk since April 2019. I'm realllly looking forward to this. #
Last update: Wednesday September 24, 2025; 9:35 PM EDT.
