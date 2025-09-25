Today there is a new podcast, this one for members of the WordPress community. I was interviewed by the very capable Nathan Wrigley of WP Tavern. I thought it was a great conversation, we talked about the remarkable position WordPress is in to serve as the OS for a rebooted web. I love the introduction they wrote, I also figured out how to make content management work in the browser, which was the foundation for blogging and eventually WordPress, though it seems that legacy is a bit lost in all the other stuff I've had my fingers in over the years. I hope you listen to this podcast, and if you have questions or comments, here's a good place to post them. #
Last update: Thursday September 25, 2025; 10:01 AM EDT.
