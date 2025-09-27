I'm writing reports about problems with WordLand using WordLand and I'm liking it. That's a good sign btw. And also I think it looks pretty great viewed in WordPress and in Mastodon. #
Automattic shipped a new product called Telex that's a ChatGPT for designing blocks in WordPress designs. Blocks are a simple result of design and programming that define the behavior of a part of a WordPress page. Having seen a demo, it looks really useful and is a nice small programming space, where a lot of users could actually control the process, and get something useful quickly. I've gotten pretty adept at teasing images out of ChatGPT, and at some point I'm probably going to need a commerce site, to allocate subdomains for people's feeds in WordLand. Still have to figure out how that works. #
Last update: Saturday September 27, 2025; 12:07 PM EDT.
