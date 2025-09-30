WordLand is not a blogging platform, it builds on a blogging platform. #
The stock market is doing really well, still. But a really important part of our workforce is being attacked by the government. I have no idea what's going on among the immigrant workers in the US. Maybe this is something one of the news orgs could look at. But it seems we must already be short on labor to do the things that keep our lives and businesses functioning. If so, why isn't that showing up in the market? #
One thing journalism could do for us is sponsor polls to find out how many people are scared about what's coming next and how scared are they? #
Last update: Tuesday September 30, 2025; 12:37 PM EDT.
