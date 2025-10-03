With the advent of AI code development tools, maybe we should embark on a project to merge all programming languages into one syntax. To undo all the chaos and make humans more competitive with machines. The fact that there are so many development bubbles is a huge waste of resources. Makes us all net-net more stupid. #
In yesterday's piece I suggested people start by creating a free site on wordpress.com to be their home on the open social web.#
People are surprised that I'm trying to build the for-real social web as opposed to the aspirational social web. It does require a lot of chutzpah. I feel that. Sometimes I put off doing things because while the coding is simple and straightforward, the immensity of it overwhelms me a bit. I don't remember feeling that way the first time around, possibly because we were doing it all step by step over approx ten years. Now it's all compressed into weeks. I know how to do it, and I've got or built the pieces I needed. But it just doesn't somehow feel right that the idea is actually becoming a thing. "This can't be happening." But we live in that kind of time. Who knows what monsters lie within. We may find out. Heh. Maybe that's where the goosebumps come from. #
With all respect to the tech industry -- why is the traffic in the Bay Area so awful. Why haven't they done anything about it. #
Wouldn't that be a good test run before running the whole world? As programmer myself, I wouldn't trust the algorithm without a lot of QA. Seriously. Think about it#
It's the strangest configuration for a metropolitan area, the center of the city is in the middle of the bay. (Same as Seattle, btw.)#
The best answer the tech industry came up with was Uber, as far as I know.#
I lived in Palo Alto, Menlo Park, Berkeley, Los Gatos and Woodside over 31 years and I did nothing to fix the problem either. My answer was to move to NYC where the transit system is pretty great. Then I moved to the mountains and got a Tesla. #
BTW, the idea that the stars of Silicon Valley should run the world is not a new one. I first heard about it from Apple top level managers in the 1980s. They were not techno-fascists, but they did hugely overestimate what it takes to run the world, or even a small country in Africa. #
Yesterday I wrote about preserving freedom by using replaceable parts to form a social web out of the web itself. Outside the silos. I'm getting comments on it. Nice to see other people thinking likewise. That's what we need to get a bootstrap going. People. #
In other words the social web is the web. It's made of people. Somehow we forgot that, and gave up so much.#
It's such a sexy idea, I had to get ChatGPT to generate it. #
Last update: Friday October 3, 2025; 11:02 AM EDT.
