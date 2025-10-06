Reason #29812 you know our current writing system is broken. When you want to post something that has more than the maximum characters they post an image instead of the text. I once wasted a few months making a writing tool for those kinds of posts, hoping that if it caught on we could have a shadow network that moved the actual text around the net between users. Users weren't so imaginative then.#
Last update: Monday October 6, 2025; 10:34 AM EDT.
