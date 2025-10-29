Apparently last night's email didn't go out, so I re-sent them. Hopefully people didn't receive two emails. #
Before it’s too late there should be a rule that AI chatbots should not be allowed in any way to impersonate humans. We will come to see that as our biggest mistake, not stopping this before it got out of control.#
Last update: Wednesday October 29, 2025; 10:45 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)