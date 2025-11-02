It's the first day of "no more baseball" for the next ten months or so. I admit I don't really get involved until August. But this year was great, even though the Mets didn't make the playoffs. Congrats to my friends who are Mariners fans, they made a really good run. I was pulling for the Blue Jays, dreading a Los Angeles win, but as they say you can't always get what you want. And I don't mind that there's a victory for LA, a city that's taking the brunt of what's surely coming for NYC. Obviously they're waiting for the election to be over before they occupy the city.