AI changed the basic capabilities of computers. Some technologies will do fine in the new world, like SQL databases. But the stuff we do — that's going to change radically. Will anything be left? No one knows, imho. Best thing we can do is keep going on the path we were on, and look for ways to involve AI tech in a way that will bring the power of AI to writers. #
The previous post appeared on my daveverse blog which is something I'm especially proud of because it's the result of a fantastic collaboration between my codebase and Matt's codebase. Could not have happened without the wpcom api. That single bit of software imho is going to spark a rebirth of web applications and with that, the blogosphere. That is, if I have my way. Now one thing I still have to fix is the problem of posts appearing in more than one place without copy/paste. Have not conquered that yet. #
Stephanie Booth asks about yesterday's post about dynamic OPML in Pocket Casts. I responded with a few comments, and a promise to write a post to show how this works in FeedLand, which already has the feature, but unfortunately is not a podcast client. #
Last update: Friday November 7, 2025; 8:34 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)