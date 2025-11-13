Good morning. I like how things are going in FeedLand and WordLand today. The dots are starting to connect.#
You will probably see a series of test posts here, as the day goes on. #
Here's what I'm doing. I want to get all my blog posts together in one place. I still want to use Electric Drummer to write stuff for scripting.com, there's a whole system built around it being where it is. But, I want all the posts on scripting to also appear on the daveverse site, so that the first version of my discourse module can be simple to create, debug and use. So I've got the first half working, I've got a script that hooks in via WebSockets to FeedLand and is notified every time Scripting News updates. It mirrors the updates to a site on WordPress (for testing) and once it works, I'll have it send the stuff to daveverse. That part remains to be done. Not sure if it'll be a desktop app or a server-based app. But now I need a break. ;-) #
Some pre-dinner testing. Portugal. This was correctly recognized as a new item. And I've made another change, this should be picked up as well. #
Last update: Thursday November 13, 2025; 5:23 PM EST.
