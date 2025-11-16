Follow this on Mastodon at @scripting@daveverse.org.#
Here's a screen shot of what the Daveverse home page looks like. It's got all the stuff from scripting.com. It's not a perfect rendering of my Old School blog, I have more features, but it's pretty good. I'll be testing this out and thinking about it now, as we go forward. But here's the milestone: I have a WordPress place to hook into now that has pretty much everything I write outside the tiny little text boxes. What I write in WordLand or Drummer, the two places I write for real. The rest of it is throw away nonsense, a waste of time. No one reads anything, everyone fighting for attention. #
I was going to tell you how much I like the Lever podcast, and wanted to recommend it, but they make it impossible to find the RSS url for the feed. The usual hacks don't seem to work. Since I'm subscribed to it on Pocket Casts, I thought I might be able to find the URL on their web interface, and it's possible I might have found it that way. Nope. It just points to the web page for the podcast, which did not have the RSS feed. I know they must have one. I was looking for a way to download my OPML file, would be nice if you could do it from the desktop. #
We ought to be thinking about a filtering system for feed readers based on instructions written by users, and shared on the web, to be parsed by our AI. Design your personal algorithm with an AI engine. Share the good ones with your friends, and have it work on the web, in any feed reader. There are ways to do that. If you're working on such a project, let's hook it up to FeedLand. It does a lot of feed reading, and has a nice API for downstream feed readers. It's a good place for an AI-based filter.#
Spoilers follow. Like Doc, I have trouble getting into TV series, but not Pluribus, probably because it came from the showrunner of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, two series that I have watched from beginning to end at least three times. #
The star of Pluribus, Rhea Seahorn, was my favorite in Better Call Saul, as Kim Wexler. So I expected a continuation of those shows, and in some sense Pluribus is much like them, but the main character Carol, is nothing like Kim -- who is by far the coolest character in any of the shows, and that's saying a lot. #
That's okay because the sweetest character yet in a Vince Gilligan comedy (all these shows are comedies btw, even though the plots are super heavy), is Carol's sidekick, Zosia, played by Karolina Wydra. She's basically the voice of the Others, but the illusion is so alluring, one character in the show has already (understandably) fallen in love with her. And we know that Carol has formed an attachment too, despite her best efforts to hate her. ;-)#
BTW, this post is the first one that's cross-posted to the daveverse site. There still are some things to fix, but this is a nice piece of software. Basically implements what I've been calling Inbound RSS, not for a social web app, rather for WordPress (which in my mind is becoming more of a social web system every day).#
Doc, I’m working on a discourse system that works better than comments, imho. One thing it does is lets me use the full fidelity of the web instead of forcing me to type in yet another Inadequate Text Box (ITB) with none of the features of my blog editor.#
I’m working on a Unified Text Theory (UTT) for the web. Instead of scattering Stupid Little Text Boxes (SLTBs) all over creation, let’s come up with a nice text router, that means our writing can be in one place, but through the magic of pointers, can appear to be in many places. (Actually there's nothing magical about it, pointers are very basic computer technology, when I learned to program on a PDP-11 in 1977 it very much had pointers.)#
It’s mostly a matter of GOST (an acronym for Getting Our Shit Together).#
All this is a preamble to say that my comment on your post can be read here.#
