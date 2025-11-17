The Lever podcast does have an RSS feed
. A good way to find the feed when the usual hacks don't work is to post it here
, where it's a matter of pride for the braintrust to dig it up. Thanks as always. 😄#
Over the weekend I flipped the switch on a new app that makes my blog available on WordPress. It seems to work really well. The WordPress site is Daveverse
. And because it's on WordPress it is also available on ActivityPub, at @scripting@daveverse.org, which means you can read it on Mastodon. It doesn't feel weird at all to be reading a blog post on a social network. I posted
on Bluesky that we would love to have the same connection with their social network. It might happen sooner than you think. There are people developing writing tools for ATProto, but they're kind of stuck since Bluesky has all those limits that exclude the writer's web
. It's so complicated, but out the other end, I hope will come a consensus that the social web should use more of the text features of the web. Further, the distributed nature of the web itself can form the backbone of distribution for the social web, that is if you think RSS
is part of the web. When it's all said and done, we will realize that TBL got it right when he designed text with titles, subheads, styling, links, editing, no character limits, etc. He probably didn't even have to think about it much, considering he was basically replicating the standard document features from word processing apps of the 70s and 80s, without the printing. That's how evolution works, and the last 19 years of distortion by Twitter and those that followed them, will be seen as a weird transcription error (I hope). #
An old quote falsely attributed to Gandhi. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” #
I'm chasing down what appears to be a bug in feedlanddatabase
. Items that haven't updated are being reported as having updated. Fairly sure there is a problem here. Next up, will add debugging code so I can see if my theory is correct. #