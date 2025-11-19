If Bluesky and Mastodon were "on the web" they would already interop because friends that's what the freaking web does. They behave like closed off silos, and until that changes, they can't claim to be on the web. Don't sell out the web so cheap. It really means something to be on the web.#
One of the reasons Mastodon doesn't get credit for being "on the web" is that there's been no buzz about the ActivityPub support in WordPress. Ghost has been beating the drum about their ActivityPub support for (many) months. I don't know if they're actually there yet, I've never knowingly seen something from Ghost on Mastodon. I sent an email to Matt this morning suggesting that we promote the incredible connection between WordPress and Mastodon via ActivityPub. In the early days of the blogosphere we had the same problem, there was no good way to see who was writing, so we started a site called weblogs.com, which ping'd each site that we knew about to see if it had changed, if so it went to the top of a list that was published at weblogs.com. So if you wanted to find out what's new you'd just go there. It got more complicated over time, as the blogosphere grew at a very fast clip. We could do that for WordPress sites on ActivityPub by pointing to their site from a weblogs.com-like site. There's no shame in telling the world about the cool new technology you've made, esp when it will make life so much more interesting! But it can't do that if they don't know it's there. Let's do some promotion. :-)#
The news gets everything wrong about the nouns of our political system. They talk about Repubs and Dems, but the real power is with the people. Something that Heather Cox Richardson said so eloquently in this week's podcast with Nicolle Wallace. I know I recommended it yesterday, but please do listen to this and don't forget it. When you're watching MSNOW you're getting the wrong nouns. I think this problem could be solved by moving every show on MSNOW to a different American city. The people on the panels should come to work in Detroit, St Louis, Phonenix, Denver, Charleston, Cleveland, Seattle, places like that. Get out of NY and DC. Really connect yourself to the whole country. That would rock a lot of boats. #
I love the domain for MSNOW. Just before it came out, Jeff Jarvis wondered on all the social networks why it wasn't msnow.com. Well, because they found an even better domain. #
Last update: Wednesday November 19, 2025; 9:47 AM EST.
