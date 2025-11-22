I discovered it the usual tedious way, scrolling through newly available shows on one of the streaming services with my iPad handy and when I see one that looks interesting, I look it up on Metacritic. If the rating is below 60, I don't look any further, but this show was rated 91, which is a very high rating. It's a British medical drama, the characters and story are fantastic, you can see that right from the beginning. They do show a lot of surgery details, I wish they didn't, I just can't watch that stuff. But I hold the iPad up to block the screen when it gets hard to watch, and I judge from the dialog when the gore is over. #
Another thing I can't stomach are pictures of dog food, esp people eating dog food. If you have a similar phobia, episode 4 of Pluribus, which is as usual great, is hard to watch, but the segment where a character eats dog food is self contained. #
There also a commercial for dog food that opens with a chunk of the most disgusting dog food, from a company that makes dog food that looks like human food. They're challenging you with a question, would you eat this shit? Well no! -- and I don't want to look at it either dammit. It's why I don't like the term dogfooding, ie people using their own products. As much as I love dogs, the people who use my software are not dogs, and my software is not dog food. #
Also I want to add that I have a vague memory of actually eating dog food when I was a small child with a bunch of equally young friends because we were curious about what it was like. My memory is that it isn't bad. But the memory for me, now as an adult, is nauseating. I like eating human food, even though I'm sure in other contexts it's equally disgusting. #
But do watch This Is Going To Hurt. Sorry it's only seven episodes, I would have loved it to continue for another few seasons. I have one more episode left to watch, though it totally could have ended after six episodes. #
Last update: Saturday November 22, 2025; 11:29 AM EST.
