Hypothetically, if someone were building a headless version of Frontier with help from ChatGPT, they might be thinking about how to build a web app that was a really good shell to start with. If such a person asked what I thought, I would say without a doubt that would be Drummer. The reason is it was designed for that purpose, because I needed many of the features of Frontier for my work environment, and as you know Frontier was built around the outliner, object database and verb set, back in 1988. I know I did a podcast about that, I'll try to dig it up. Anyway, I also wrote a doc in April of 2020, that went through all the features of Drummer as a scripting environment. It's as if it were designed for such a hypothetical project. I wrote a new intro at the top, from the point of view of 2025. It might be interesting to write another intro in 2030, knock wood, Praise Murphy, I am not a lawyer and (at least) my mother loves me. #
I love getting comments like this. The issue I posted about yesterday turns out to be a bug, and apparently it's going to be fixed. So I can go ahead without worrying about a workaround. This is the best outcome. Usually with most vendors if there's a bug, they don't acknowledge, and then they might get around to looking at it someday. This is what I call working together. Scott Hanson found the thread where they were discussing the feature in question, starting in 2011. I added an update from 2025. This stuff feels like time travel, and it's also incredibly reassuring to find that solutions to issues that were relevant 14 years ago are still relevant today. That's the stability that platforms require in order for developers to build with confidence. This is something that many big tech companies (cough Apple cough) either don't understand or don't care about. #
Last update: Sunday November 30, 2025; 12:02 PM EST.
