BTW, a frequently asked question, where can I get your blogroll list
to import into my feed reader? Answer -- here
. #
Doc always has a link on my home page. That's because I have the best blogroll ever
. It's hooked up to a feed reader via a technology called websockets
that came along after the heyday of blogging. If you want to see its heart beating, go to scripting.com
, in the browser, open the JavaScript console, and watch the updates flow in (screen shot
). While we weren't watching the web got some really badass new features. #
Pluribus
is not, at least so far, equal to Breaking Bad
or Better Call Saul
. Some parts are confusing, some are poorly edited. They try to have a shocker or cliff hanger at the end of episodes, but they aren't very shocking and the cliff turns out to be something so obvious that you could swear they already told us that. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul were exquisitly crafted TV
. The incredible shots they took, many of them were works of art all on their own. Maybe it was the combination of factors. The skill of Vince Gilligan's
team, combined with our admiration for Rhea Seehorn
, and the gravitas of Apple TV and one of the other great shows of our time, Severance
. That made the conclusion obvious, by lineage this must be the best show ever.
It's always that way, in sports for example. You could assemble a team of superstars, and they don't even make the playoffs. Because it's the whole thing that makes it so hard to beat. But! I am hooked, I love the show, it's hard to imagine anything could get me to not reserve Thurs at 9PM to watch the latest episode, all I ask is no more humans eating dog food. Please, that
was too much. It's sad however that there are only two episodes left in this season, but then comes all the holiday releases, and this year it seems most of it is on streaming services, not in theaters. #
A note to Doc re this post
. We have WordPress more or less doing what we do on Scripting News. Thanks to Scott Hanson
for persevering on this project
. He's using the Baseline theme. I don't think it's ready yet for Doc, but it's close. The idea is to support most of the features of WordLand in a WordPress rendering. #