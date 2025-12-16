I wonder if MAGAs like Archie Bunker too? It would be funny if Rob Reiner in the afterlife could bring us together. Speaking as a kid from a liberal NYC family, we had a bit of Archie Bunker in our own family. We all felt an affection for Archie, and he was actually right about some things, and he was funny and underneath his highly opinionated exterior you could see he had a heart of gold. Is it too much to hope that Meathead and Archie could be the cultural bridge we need to get Americans to pull together? Neither of them were perfect, but we can all agree they were both American. #
Last update: Tuesday December 16, 2025; 7:37 AM EST.
