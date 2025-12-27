The biggest contribution ChatGPT et al could make to software development, beyond what it has already done, which is enormous -- is help us come up with a new general purpose programming language which is a lot easier for human programmers to work with, esp over time. I work in one of the most complex environments imaginable -- browser apps talking to server apps in JavaScript. We could do so much better. And now we have a partner that knows all about all our languages, unlike any human being. Instead of having a lot of disconnected bubbles, it would be great if programmers could come together on a new language that make it easier for us to manage lots of software projects. #
It’s pretty good adventure type thriller in the first episodes then settles into a slower sexy love story, where the lead character takes us through the mind of someone falling in love and trying to figure out if the other person is worth it.#
Last update: Saturday December 27, 2025; 11:24 AM EST.
