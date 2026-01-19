Screen shot: Twitter did what I have been begging all the others to do. Get rid of the character limit and allow for simple styling, links, optional titles, the ability to edit, basically the writing functions of the world wide web. You can also put a nice Medium-like picture at the top. Twitter was started in 2006 which according to my records is approximately twenty freaking years ago! I mean geez how long does it take? #
I got a text from Matt recommending Claude Code, saying it's as new as ChatGPT was when it came out. #
I'd like to see a social network that had an AI filter that only showed comments that were responsive to the question raised by the post they're responding to. BTW we need some technical terminology for socializing online. When I reply to a post, what do we call the post I'm replying to? Remember there's a human quality to this too, you're not just talking about something on a computer, but an actual person. #
I took a couple of falls on ice the other day, during one of the many snowstorms we've had, and both times my watch, after a polite pause, shook my wrist, asking if I just took a fall and should it call in an emergency? if you don't do anything it makes the call. In that sense, Your watch could beep when someone is gaslighting the other person. If it was you gaslighting them you'd see your avatar on the screen. Of it's them, you can show it to them. #
First, glad I wrote the political blog post yesterday. Enough is enough. I love Minnesota. I want to wear a Minnesota baseball cap today. I want to fly a Minnesota flag on my front lawn. And I want Congress to do their job and put a stop to this bullshit before Trump sends the US army into Minneapolis, putting our fine American soldiers in an intolerable place, to refuse to obey an order because it's obviously wrong. What Congress can do is make it an illegal order. Take the burden off the miltary. #
Did you know I can speak in an uff-da accent? Brought to you by three wonderful years in Wisconsin at the UW in Madison. Fuck em Bucky!#
Now, I've been on a project to get my eating habits down for more weight loss and better health. I have Facebook reels to thank for that. I've been listening to all the science and advice about keeping your bloodstream sugar from spiking while still eating well. And the more I listen to the advice, the more advice I get. #
I love eating a bowl of oatmeal in the morning with some crushed walnuts, butter, raisins, and after it's cooked for five minutes in the microwave, some fresh berries mixed in. But I figured this isn't good. I've been taught that a savory breakfast is better. So I had a two-egg omelet with melted cheese and half an english muffin with butter. I couldn't even finish the muffin. I feel full. And I'm drinking my coffee made with my Kuerig. #
It was a rough night last night. I'm so exhausted with feeling the whole world crumbling around us. Trump wants to take us back to the Robber Baron America of the 19th century. I hear that sucked. We have to get together and say out loud everywhere this is not cool. Democrats and Republicans in Congress, we elected you to check this kind of bullshit. If you don't do your jobs, Senators and Representatives -- we're going to vote you out next chance we get, I don't care if you're a Democrat. #
The Democrats have a great opportunity now, I hear, to put an end to ICE. Do it, or else you're history, politically. You can't have a career going forward if you're on the wrong side of this one. #
And btw, proof that life goes on -- I am so sick of snow. It had to come on a holiday weekend when there's no point trying to go skiing because the lift lines and crowds on the slope take all the fun out of it. And this is great skiing snow, light and fluffy. I hope some of it is still around later in the week.#
Last update: Monday January 19, 2026; 5:31 PM EST.
