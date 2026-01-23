Just watched Darkest Hour, a biopic of Winston Churchill, as he became prime minister and had to decide whether to surrender or fight Mr Hitler as they called him. I had seen it of course when it came out, but it's especially appropriate to our times. I'm glad the NATO's are resisting the US. We have to work together to keep democracy alive, not just in our own countries, but around the world. If ever there was a time when working together mattered more than it does today, I sure can't think of it. And that all of this revolves around the technology we played a part in creating, that makes it all feel so much more real.#
AI assistants could if they wanted drive all of us crazy in different ways. Advertising squared. #
Last update: Friday January 23, 2026; 4:46 PM EST.
