Jim Ray responded
to my Saturday post
about AT Proto. Thanks for that, most of the time I write about this stuff people involved don't respond. I think that's because I'm not actually missing anything. First, I've done more
than kick around with ATP for the last year, I have written apps, some of which are still deployed
. But I would rather continue to develop on RSS because it's not a silo, and sorry to say AT Proto is. If Bluesky wants to shut you down, you will be shut down. They have all the power. And as long as they don't support the data format you use because of its severe limitations, you won't be able to publish on Bluesky. Imho you have no advantage using it over the web, which already does everything you need
to do your own Bluesky, and none of the liabilities of being trapped in dominant companies silo. I've been through this over and over, and there are often a few developers who ignore the problems and pretend it'll all be great when and if they really open it up, but in this case, they can't open it up. The might have been able to do it at inception, but they are too dug in to with feature set they have now. For now I'll leave you with one of the lessons
I've learned over the years: "People choose to interop because it helps them find new users." As long as Leaflet docs can only be read on the web, you might as well just use the standards of the web instead of betting on Bluesky's reinventions and good intentions. My opinion. And again, thanks for engaging in discourse, and encourage the others in your community to do it too. I get my best ideas from listening to others. Another bit of advice from an OG software dev. #