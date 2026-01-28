An idea I read in this blog post is one I hadn't considered, is super important. AI is going to be part of programming forever. There's no way to go back. This has made StackExchange obsolete, because it basically aggregates everything that was there, and it was worth it because you can find things you never could find before, and it takes no time to search because it isn't really searching, it's gathered the knowledge and gives it back to you exactly as you asked for it. And when I write a piece of software using ChatGPT it presumably learns everything I learned, so it gets better and better, just like StackExchange used to, but (and here's the punchline) the knowledge is owned by a few companies, with no obligation to share what they learned. Very different from the old method, though I'm sure StackExchange wasn't obligated to share everything, the users would have found out immediately and they would have quick competition that were so obligated. (So StackExchange would change.) We get so mired in the question of should we do this -- well we're doing it, time to start looking at the next set of questions. #
DNS fix: pagepark.scripting.com now redirects to the GitHub repo for PagePark. Somehow I lost the pagepark.io domain, but I don't really want it, so it's kind of ok. But there are some broken links. I recall there was a nice site with menus and stuff that was built from the GitHub repo but archive.org isn't able to find it for some reason. Moral of the story, don't buy so many domain names thinking you're really clever. But of course I still do. Someday they'll all be gone, of course. Will they have a ceremony for the last domain to be turned off, kind of like the lastBlockbuster was. Does anyone remember Blockbuster. #
Last update: Wednesday January 28, 2026; 10:06 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)