 
It's even worse than it appears..
Monday, February 16, 2026
My Twitter account has been hijacked. I can't log on, or change the password. I can't communicate with the company, so I'll try here. Please shut down my account, davewiner. To my friends who have Twitter accounts, if you see a post from davewiner on Twitter, please reply and let the people who see it know that it isn't from me. #
New RSS feature from Manton#
  • A few days ago I asked Manton Reece if he could add a feature that gave me a feed of replies to me on his service, micro.blog. #
    • I post a lot of stuff to micro.blog via my linkblog RSS feed. Every one of those items can be commented on. But unless I visit micro.blog regularly, I don't see the comments. I guess people have mostly figured out that I'm an absent poster, and don't say anything. Even so, there are some replies. Wouldn't it be great if the responses could show up in my blogroll. And of course if there was an RSS feed of the replies, I would see them when I was looking for something possibly interesting, one of the main reasons I have a blogroll, and keep finding new uses for it. #
  • The feed is there now, I'm subscribed and new comments are posted in the feed and Murphy-willing I will see them. Bing!#
  • It's a killer feature for sure. But the best part of it is this -- here are two developers working together. This is how the web works when it's working. #
  • BTW a suggestion. Right now the title on my feed is:#
    • Micro.blog - dave mentions #
  • That's a problem in the limited horizontal space in the blogroll. A more useful title would be: #
    • "dave" mentions on micro.blog#
  • BTW, if you were building a social network out of RSS this would be an essential feature. It also validates Manton's intuition to allow people like me to be absentee publishers to his community. But the missing piece was allowing the conversation to be two-way, which it now is. That deserves another bing!#
Reducing tab clutter in Drummer#
  • In Drummer, when I get too many tabs open from things I haven't looked at in a while, this is what I do.#
    • I choose Add Bookmark from the Bookmarks menu#
    • The menu opens with the new bookmark at the top of the list#
    • If it's the first time I press Return and enter "Tabs I Closed Recently"#
    • Then I drag the new bookmark under that headline.#
    • Close the Bookmarks tab.#
    • Remove the tab I just bookmarked.#
    • Voila! Clutter Reduced.#
Ideas for the fediverse#
  • Bullet items for the Fediforum conference in March.#
    • Subscribing must be easy.#
    • Some things will work better if they're slightly centralized, esp subscribing. #
    • Use DNS for naming people. #
    • Support RSS in and out, and test it once you add the feature, so many easy things to fix remain broken (like titles of the feeds, look terrible in a list of feed titles). RSS is how you earn the "web" in your name. "Web" means something, it's just an intention, there are rules. #
    • You don't need "open" if you have "web." The web is by definition open. Water is wet. Raises question re what the not-open web is. (Silo.)#
    • Support the basic features of text in the web. If you shut off the writing features of the web, as Twitter did, you're not really part of the web. Especially linking.#
    • Listen to users, listen to other developers.#
    • Automattic is doing heroic work connecting WordPress to ActivityPub. This means that WordPress APIs are now ActivityPub APIs. Not a small thing. #
    • Look at text coming out of WordPress into Mastodon, the HTML used definitely could be improved. Seems pretty simple things to fix, the simple things matter. Example: WordPress version. Mastodon version of the same post. Let's make this beautiful! #
    • Keep trying fundamentally new architectures. #
    • Learn from past mistakes. #
    • Interop is paramount.#
    • Don't re-invent. #
  • BTW, this can be read on my blog, on Mastodon, in WordPress and of course my feeds (and thus can be read in any app that supports inbound RSS).#

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Monday February 16, 2026; 4:00 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)