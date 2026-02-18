 
It's even worse than it appears..
Wednesday, February 18, 2026
New account on Twitter: DWiner43240. The old one dating back to the dawn of time is disabled, so at least the new owners can't post anything there, if I understand correctly. #
The Spurlocks of RSS-Land#
  • I saw a product announcement from Jake Spurlock -- a new feed reader called Today. From the description sounds well-thought-out. #
  • He explains -- "Google killed Reader in 2013. I've been chasing that feeling ever since. So I built it." #
  • I also know someone named John Spurlock, who I worked on some OPML and RSS stuff for Bluesky in 2023. I sent a note of congrats to him, when I really should've sent it to Jake. #
  • Screen shot of the conversation I had with ChatGPT. #
  • And text of the email I sent congratulating the wrong Spurlock.#
    • Congrats on the new product!#
    • Haven't tried it yet, I don't generally use Apple's store on my Mac, not sure why. I will do it though.#
    • Your product looks nice and well-thought out. #
    • And there are some ways we could work together now that I think you'll find interesting, like using FeedLand to get you instant updates based on rssCloud, assuming you haven't figured out how to support it from a client. #
    • Also OPML subscriptions are nice too. Another thing I'd like to get going, and need someone to work with on to make it happen. #
  • Also, I wonder if they're related? Have they met each other? Do they know of the havoc they are bringing to the formerly simple world of RSS. #
  • One more thing, I wrote the foreword to a book Jake Spurlock wrote for O'Reilly about the Bootstrap Toolkit. #

© copyright 1994-2026 Dave Winer.

Last update: Wednesday February 18, 2026; 11:52 AM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)