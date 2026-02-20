I'd like to have an OPML subscription list with feeds with news about specific feed-based products. I started a thread on the reallysimple repo for people to post links to such feeds. Once I have enough feeds, I'll publish the URL of the subscription list. We should, in this community, of all communities, a good way to communicate about developments. Too many good ideas get lost without this. #
I think the really big money in AI will be helping all the commerce sites get competitive again. Their sites are breaking, and are anemic compared to what you can do with AI. I think the WordPress community is in great position to get a huge amount of business here because many of these people are your customers. If you're a WordPress developer I'd love to hear what you think. #
If you're using OPML for your blogroll, here's an unofficial place to let us know what you're doing. #
I've taught ChatGPT and Claude.ai how to properly indent code so I can paste it into my outliner, and it will represent the structure correctly. I just got it to do the same thing with HTML code I copied from the Chrome debugger. Pasted it into the outline. Have a look. #
Last update: Friday February 20, 2026; 9:53 AM EST.
