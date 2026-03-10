The Guardian is the coolest news org, paywall-wise. Why don't they innovate, and create a EZ-Pass for news, and run it for other high quality, reader centered pubs. We pay $1 per article read. That's how I as a reader want to do it. I don't like subscriptions.#
I found out recently that my blog is in of the default startup set for NetNewsWire. What an honor to be included. Thanks Brent! ;-)#
Bluesky has a new CEO, Toni Schneider former CEO of Automattic. I have known Toni for many years, dating back to his startup, Oddpost, that I praised on my blog, and his partner was then quoted in Wired saying Scripting News is media. That meant a lot to me at the time, and it was true. I was very proud that I had played a small part in their success. #
I had a virtual meeting with Toni a couple of years ago about their identity product, then in development, urging them to include storage in it, but as far as I know that didn't happen. #
Toni believes that Bluesky is a distributed social media app, but I've been all around this, wrote some software for their protocol to see if I was missing something, and concluded that it's typical tech industry hype, there's no reality to the claim. They're selling something they don't have, and I don't think they can do it and preserve the feature set of their product. #
Here's a search for Bluesky on my blog. You can see that I have taken a great interest in the product. #
Scripting News unfortunately is not as influential as it once was when I praised Oddpost, but I think this advice is equally valuable as it was in 2002. I think the shortest path for Bluesky to achieve its vision is to hook up with WordPress, that would give us a path into it that is decentralized. If we ever talk about this, ironically, I will be selling Toni on his own product. #
