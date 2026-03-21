Andy Baio noted
that it was 20 years ago today that Jack Dorsey
posted his first tweet
. He also noted it was the day that Ze Frank
did his first YouTube video. It got me looking around my own world to see what happened on Mar 21, 2006
. Nothing earth shaking but it was interesting piece written by Phil Jones
on how everyone watched me all the time and they were all trying to figure out what I do. Fact: At the time I was trying to make OPML grow big like RSS had, but it didn't happen. The big concept was the World Outline
that would be an open directory where everyone created browsable outlines that linked to their own outlines and others, in a completely fluid way. In order to be something it had to catch on, and it didn't. In the intervening twenty years, I tried it again and again to start a technology party like blogging and podcasting, viral viralities -- but nothing stuck. I came close once, with Twittergram
, but I didn't want to run a company, I wanted to keep developing software. Sold it to Betaworks
, but they never marketed it. Instead I helped them launch bit.ly
and had a blast doing that. I love doing PR. Anyway I guess I got lazy. And I wasn't building on the web any longer. Instead I was trying to fit in between Twitter and Facebook mostly. Now I'm getting ready, much older and more tired, but wiser -- to go back to roots, to use WordPress as my blogging platform, as if it were Frontier -- and see what we can build out of the web and if it'll stick. That's why I'm so relentless at getting people to play with me. It's the same damn thing Phil Jones describes. And OPML is going to be a big part, yet again -- only this time playing a vastly different role, with lists of feed locations on the web. If it works we will call it the feediverse
. Even if it doesn't work. ;-) #