Expanding items on a FeedLand blogroll should be consistently fast now. Just switched to a different server on the backend. #
Masto, Twitter: I'd like to come up with a list of formats, protocols and products that have become defaults for AI work. #
Yesterday I learned about JSONL, and was of course intrigued. It's a really simple thing, even simpler than RSS, and does basically the same thing. And even better, it's the way the AI industry hooks streams together. So If we can get RSS to serve as a source of JSONL feeds, it's possible that the AI industry will find it useful. My goal is to get every standard of the web hooked up to AI, quickly, before the silos realize they're leaving out something important. Once they figure it out, they'll have no choice but to add real RSS support. So I put together a quick demo app that hooks into FeedLand and posts to a JSONL feed new items from one of a small set of feeds I chose basically at random. And here is the JSONL feed. If you're a developer in AI-land could you try reading this into your JSONL-ingesting app, and let me know if I got it right. Here's a place to comment. BTW, that URL is temporary just for this quick demo. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)