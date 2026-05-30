Why do the proponents of standard.site use AT Proto. What’s the advantage?#
Very often links from ChatGPT don't work, but I'm including the link here in case it does. You can have the conversation on your own. #
I asked ChatGPT to produce a summary of the results, and asked it not to tilt it in favor of the formats and protocols I've invested in. There is a place to comment after the spec. Interested in hearing from other developers. #
This gives me an idea for a tech publication. Write reviews in this format. Make sure you include the prompts so people can reproduce your results. Let readers fact-check. And let the proponents and competitors comment on the review. No one reviews tech products any more so this would not put anyone out of work.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)