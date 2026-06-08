Said to Claude just now -- btw, it's very good we're using the outliner back and forth. we're going to build on that.#
I can't convert scripting.com to https. If I moved the site to an https server, all the archives would break, and that's where the value of the site is, in the archives, where I've kept a history of the various things I've worked on. I'm still working on new stuff, but if this is all that was left to do, I'd move to the tropics and make pottery, I would not spend my last years on such an enormous stupid bullshit project. It's just not possible. But if you want to read the new stuff on my blog in https, you can. I have a mirror on a WordPress site. We even have the blogroll ported. #
Sometimes you write a post and when you're editing it you realize you no longer support what you wrote. This is one of those times. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)