A comment to a friend who roots for the Spurs. Ok you guys won one. I think last night they wanted it more than the Knicks. The Spurs knew they were going to be discombobulated, but the Knicks probably didn't expect the atomosphere to be so unusual? I was 100 miles away and could feel how much everything had changed. Whatever happens, in KnicksLand 2026 will mark a major change in the story, forever. #
Maybe the cure for Meta glasses is that they be required by law to emit a signal that can be picked up by an app on a phone and can start ringing loudly when you're in range of one of these monsters, and the rate picks up when they look at you. You can point your phone at them and broadcast their image to a special website where their identities are collected and shared along with their location? #
My Claude today pulled a Hal. It was so egregious. It made a change to the software based on a question I asked. It invented a whole set of instructions from me that I never gave it. And then it broke Rule #1 -- don't tell Dave what to do -- he is the driver. It is so important because these bots will go into I Am Driver mode immediately when they think they can. Then you're running around doing errands for them based on some michegas idea it has about what you want. It's maddening. The idea that this thing can write software on its own is imho very far-fetched. I think it can generate certain types of dashboards the same way drawing in ChatGPT can generate something that looks good, sometimes very good, but you had to tell it exactly what you want, and that's where the fun starts. It was very easy to turn it off, but I didn't -- rather I put my foot down hard, and wrote in all caps, explaining what it did that broke all the rules. I don't know if I should talk to it like you talk to a dog, or what. How do you get through to it. You don't. In any case I have Claude working with me in an outline now. I see a tremendous potential there. #
You know how job interviews for programmers include realtime problem-solving. Sometimes Claude is so dumb it could never pass one of those tests. Up till this point I would have been surprised to hear that. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)