The WordPress community likes to say that WordPress powers a certain percentage of the web. This always bothered me, couldn't figure out why, until just now. WordPress is part of the web, that's the nature of the web. There should be no difference between how you connect via UI or API to writing on WordPress and any other text system, such as Bluesky or Twitter. No. Difference. Then the user always has choice. Put together your favorite writing environment. Mix and match. Every part is replaceable. That's the idea of the web, and before that PCs and Macs. Instead we've got silos. And WordPress should be the one that says the web is here for all of us and WordPress is a big part of the web, but even the smallest part in terms of users has huge value. And could be a competitor of ours someday. We won't do anything to get in the way of that because the most important people in our world are the users. The really cool thing about it is that the product is set up exactly this way. If every text product cloned their API, we'd have the nirvana that the web promises. We are technically sooooo close. #
I rarely ask my Echo to play a song, because after it plays it wants to know if I want to hear a notice. And there goes the buzz from having listened to one of my favorite songs that perfectly catches the moment. #
Whoopi Goldberg says the Knicks should visit the White House. "I want all those black men to stand in our house and remind all of those people — as we try to remind the vice president — that when you try to destroy one part of history, you're destroying all of our history." So true. #
I've been trying to understand what the Knicks winning means to me. I'm reminded of the feeling when we sold my mother's house, the house I grew up in, the one my father had died in nine years earier. The site of every battle and come-from-behind victory (I graduated college, they couldn't believe it, for example). Was that day in February 2018 when the fortunes of the Knicks turned? #
It wasn't just a victory in the NBA playoffs of 2026, it was a pile of victories and setbacks over quite a few years, in a world where people really do make deals instead of pretending they do. And the Knicks all of a sudden were aimed at winning the top prize. The only reason, theoretically, we play basketball, is so every year all the greatest players and managers compete for who's the best that year. The 2026 Knicks didn't pop up from nowhere, they were carefully curated in a bootstrap that answered the question "If the Knicks were champions, what would they do?" #
So now the next challenge for the team is to repeat. They will trade players, maybe even one of the ones we love the most. This version of the Knicks is a point in time. Things are already in motion behind the scenes, for sure. #
So, again, when did the corner turn? When did the Knicks start the journey that would end at City Hall yesterday? I think it was Linsanity in 2011. That's when we got a tiny glimpse of what's possible. That short period is why I got involved in the Knicks again, after hating them for not being willing to letting Linsanity play out, so we could find out where it led. #
When you're doing a bootstrap and one of your interations takes off like that, you don't take the feature out, you try building all around it, above, underneath or adjacent. This version of the Knicks gets that. And why it's of greater significance, it's exactly the approach our species desperately needs to take. Not just New York, not just the United States, and not just one sport -- everything. It's a model for the corner we must turn to survive and thrive. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)