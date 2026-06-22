People who reinvent RSS often say they did it because it was missing a feature they needed. But it specifically supports extension via namespaces so you can build on existing standard. They're really easy to do, increases interop, you might work with other products right out of the box, and save time for other who want to be compatible with you. People should study the internet, how it developed, ts philosophy, before they go off and try to re-create it, it rarely works. What's the point?#
Bluesky: "If Obama had called McConnell’s bluff on the Garland nomination, the court would be 5-4 instead of 6-3. And if RBG had stepped down, it would’ve been 5-4 in favor of Dems.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)