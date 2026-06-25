Om Malik died. A longtime friend, most generous kind person in Silicon Valley. It's that time of life. Much love to you brother.#
Claude is a brain, very different from ours and when we work together we humans have access to capabilities that work really well with building large software products. And that's a huge understatement. Most remarkable thing. Most of the discussion between people who use the AI tools and those that condemn them are not productive because the opponents of AI don't understand the breadth of what these machines do and the potential to do much more, things that we as a species have never done. Think of it as an alien life form that wants to merge with us. I'm glad to be alive at this moment, and able to explore it as part of my development team. I recommend starting an academic dialog, among people who don't have conflicts of interest, or very well-disclosed and disclaimed conflicts, to accurately record this discussion based on facts, for the record, so when people ask how conscious were we when we did this transition, there will actually be some footprints to follow. #
There’s more to freedom for users than open source. We need fluid unobstructed movement of our ideas. Interop between networks, the same basic idea that created the internet, and that has kept podcasting unowned for 22 years. I am going to ship a textcasting social network soon. It will be open source in new ways made possible by AI. #
The Bear season 5, the show's last season, premieres on Hulu at 9PM EST today.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)