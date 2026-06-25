, very different from ours and when we work together we humans have access to capabilities that work really well with building large software products. And that's a huge understatement. Most remarkable thing. Most of the discussion between people who use the AI tools and those that condemn them are not productive because the opponents of AI don't understand the breadth of what these machines do and the potential to do much more, things that we as a species have never done. Think of it as an alien life form that wants to merge with us. I'm glad to be alive at this moment, and able to explore it as part of my development team. I recommend starting an academic dialog, among people who don't have conflicts of interest, or very well-disclosed and disclaimed conflicts, to accurately record this discussion based on facts, for the record, so when people ask how conscious were we when we did this transition, there will actually be some footprints to follow.